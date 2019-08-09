e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Aug 09, 2019

‘Pyar kiya to darna kya’: Rajasthan Police to young lovers

Rajasthan Police tweeted that honour killing will lead to incarceration.

india Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:04 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Jaipur
Rajasthan police asks young lovers to not be afraid to fall in love.
Rajasthan police asks young lovers to not be afraid to fall in love. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

After Rajasthan passed a bill prohibiting honour killing in the state, the Rajasthan Police has come out in support of people in love.

“Falling in love is not a crime,” tweeted Rajasthan Police on Thursday, attaching a poster of the Bollywood classic “Mughal-e-Azam” highlighting a line from its songs “Jab pyar kiya to darna kya”.

The tweet further said: “Beware, the times of ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ are over. If you try to physically injure any couple, then according to the new Rajathan honour killing law, you can get a life term or a death sentence with a fine of Rs 5 lakh. Because falling in love is not a crime.”

The Rajasthan Prohibition of Interference with the Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2019 was passed by the Assembly on Monday making provision for punishment of death penalty or life imprisonment till natural death for killing a couple or either of them in the name of honour.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 18:04 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Kerala, Karnataka Rains and Flood Live UpdatesIndia vs West IndiesKashmir IssueSamjhauta ExpressBharat RatnaJabariya Jodi movie reviewUN chief invokes Shimla AgreementMaharashtra FloodDhaakad teaserKashmir Live Updates
    don't miss