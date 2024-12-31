Quad foreign ministers reiterate commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific

The Quad will work together to respond to the future needs of the region, including cooperation in key areas such as maritime security, counterterrorism and emerging technologies, the foreign ministers of the grouping said on Tuesday while marking the 20th anniversary of cooperation between India, Australia, Japan and the US. Australia's foreign minister Penny Wong (centre), India's FM S Jaishankar (left) and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Quad foreign ministers’ meet in Tokyo in July 2024. (AFP File Photo)

The Quad emerged from efforts by the Indian government, led by late former premier Manmohan Singh, to coordinate with Australia, Japan and the US in responding to the fallout of the Indian Ocean tsunami of December 26, 2004. Another key architect of the grouping that began as the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue was late former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe, who highlighted India and Japan’s role in nurturing the coupling of the Indian and Pacific Oceans while addressing a joint sitting of the Indian Parliament in 2007.

Since then, the Quad has been elevated from initially meeting at the level of senior officials to the foreign ministers in 2019, and to the level of leaders in 2021.

“The Quad is committed to working together in responding to the future needs of the region,” the four foreign ministers – external affairs minister S Jaishankar, Australian foreign minister Penny Wong, Japanese foreign minister Takeshi Iwaya and US secretary of state Antony Blinken – said in a joint statement.

“Quad countries now work together and with partners across the Indo-Pacific to address complex challenges, from fighting climate change, cancer, and pandemics, to bolstering quality infrastructure, maritime domain awareness, STEM education, counter-terrorism efforts, critical and emerging technologies, and cyber security,” the statement said.

The foreign ministers said what began as an emergency response to a catastrophe had “grown into a full-fledged partnership delivering positive outcomes for the people of our region”.

Though the members of the Quad have frequently said they have an inclusive agenda aimed at ensuring a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, many of their actions are aimed at countering China’s aggressive actions and offering more choices to countries across the region to wean them away from Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative and other ventures that has resulted in nations getting caught in a “debt trap”.

In recent years, China has submitted formal diplomatic protests to the members of the Quad and Chinese diplomats have even referred to the grouping as an attempt to create an “Asian NATO”.

The joint statement, however, said the leaders of the four countries have met annually since 2021 to “drive the Quad’s positive contributions across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific”.

“As four partners, we share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and prosperous, underpinned by effective regional institutions,” the statement said. The Quad members reiterated their “unwavering support” for ASEAN’s centrality and unity, and the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

“We respect Pacific-led regional architecture, foremost the Pacific Islands Forum. We are also steadfast in our support for the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the region’s premier organisation,” the statement said.

The foreign ministers also highlighted the Quad’s origins in the response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, saying Australia, India, Japan and the US “came together in service to the people of our region for the first time as the grouping now known as the Quad”. They also honoured the “memories of those no longer with us” and recognised survivors and the families of those who were lost.

The tsunami was one of the worst disasters in history, claiming nearly a quarter million lives and displacing 1.7 million across 14 countries. “Together our four countries contributed over 40,000 emergency responders, working with other partners across the Indo-Pacific region to support millions of people affected by the catastrophe,” the statement said.

The Quad members further said their foundational commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief remained strong. “We continue to work side-by-side to prepare for and respond quickly and effectively to disasters across the region. In 2024, our four countries collectively supported disaster preparedness and life-saving relief efforts across the Indo-Pacific, and we continue to build on those efforts to identify new ways to respond rapidly to humanitarian crises and disasters,” the statement said.