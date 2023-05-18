Start, stop: Karnataka CM impasse puts swearing-in prep in a limbo

At 11 am in the morning, everything seem settled and preparations began for Siddaramaiah’s swearing in at the city’s Swami Kanteerava indoor stadium . But by 3 pm, the preparations stopped, and some of the arrangements were actually being undone.

Preparations for the Karnataka CM swearing-in ceremony in Bengaluru halted on Wednesday. (PTI)

The two events book-ended a day of quiet drama in Delhi, with speculation, at various points in the day, that a deal had been reached, and that the state Congress chief, D K Shivakumar, the other aspirant for the CM’s post, had agreed to one of several offers that are believed to have been made to him.

But by evening, it was clear that DK, as he is popularly known, had dug in his heels, and with a swearing in looking likely, it perhaps made sense to not spend money on preparing for an event that may be some time away.

It was a different story in the morning -- Karnataka police officers visited the Swami Kanteerava indoor stadium in Bengaluru ; there was jubilation at Siddaramaiah’s residence in Bengaluru; and scene outside DK Shivakumar’s residence in the city was sombre.

Congress workers started putting up party flags at the indoor stadium with senior Karnataka government officials pottering around.

By evening, the mood had changed.

“Deliberations are currently underway by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Whenever Congress makes a decision, we will inform you. In the next 48-72 hours, we will have a new cabinet in Karnataka,” Congress’ Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala told reporters in New Delhi as Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar met senior party leaders including Rahul Gandhi.

It is believed both also wanted to meet Sonia Gandhi who is expected to be in Delhi only later this week. She is currently in Himachal Pradesh.

A Bengaluru police officer said he visited the Kateerava stadium to see whether it would be able to accommodate a large number of people expected to come in for the swearing-in. On Sunday, Congress leaders said that the swearing in of the council of ministers would take place on May 18.

Bengaluru police commissioner Pratap Reddy and special commissioner MA Saleem, conducting a recce at the stadium after Congress leaders said that at least 50,000 people would attend the event. “There was information from the party that the swearing-in ceremony would take place at 3.30 pm on Thursday but it was found to be false,” said the officer. By late afternoon,even Congress workers had left the stadium.

Karnataka Congress general secretary Satish Jarkiholi said on Wednesday said that surveys showed that Siddaramaiah is a more popular choice for the chief minister post than Shivakumar but added that even as deputy chief minister or minister, the latter would be an important part of the government.

“Siddaramaiah is a person who has presented 13 budgets. DK Shivakumar is the KPCC president and has done lot of hard work. But the party doesn’t win because of one person. I believe the party will take the opinion of all MLAs and come to the right decision,” he said.

As deliberations in the Congress continued in New Delhi, the BJP in Karnataka took a dig at the Congress with outgoing Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai saying the party “failing” to decide on the new chief minister despite having a complete majority reflected on the internal situation of the party. “Despite having a complete majority, the party is unable to decide its leader. This shows the internal situation of the party…They (Congress) should settle the issue of a new chief minister and government formation as soon as possible,” he told reporters in Bengaluru.

To be sure, it is common for parties to take their time in announcing a chief minister. The BJP itself has done it.

Surjewala said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took seven to 10 days in deciding chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Goa and many other states. “No one then whispered a word on high command culture. The same forces have objections to the process of discussion, consensus adopted by Sh Kharge in true democratic traditions,” he tweeted.

On Wednesday morning, Siddaramaiah’s supporters set off fireworks outside his residence on Kumara Krupa Road in Bengaluru amid tight security. Holding pictures of the veteran Congress leader they shouted slogans praising him and distributed sweets.

“ He will definitely give a peaceful, corruption-free government and scam-free government,” Sayabanna, a party worker from Raichur, said. In Siddaramaih’s home district of Mysuru, and village of Siddaramanahundi, supporters broke into an unplanned party on the streets, whooping and dancing . Reports of celebrations also came in from Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Shivamogga and Gadag districts. The road leading up to Shivakumar’s residence in Bengaluru’s Sadashivanagar had his posters . However, unlike Siddaramaiah’s residence, Shivakumar’s house wore a deserted look. In Ramanagara, Congress workers blocked traffic on the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway demanding Shivakumar be made the CM.

