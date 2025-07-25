Rabri Devi alleges life threat to son Tejashwi Yadav from BJP, JD(U)

Former chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Rabri Devi on Friday alleged a threat from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), or JD (U), to the life of her son, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly. She claimed there had been four attempts to assassinate Yadav and that his life was under severe threat RJD leader Rabri Devi at a protest against the special electoral roll revision. (ANI)

Devi accused the ruling BJP and JD(U) of conspiring against Yadav because of his and RJD’s rising popularity ahead of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections. “BJP and JD (U) are conspiring... We know who is behind it,” she said outside the state legislative council.

State BJP chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal dismissed Devi’s allegations as baseless and politically motivated. He accused the RJD of fabricating a narrative to garner public sympathy ahead of the elections. “Tejashwi Yadav has Y-category security. And if there is any real threat, the government shall review and enhance the security cover.”

The allegations came amid RJD’s protests against the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar’s electoral roll, saying it aims to disenfranchise millions. Devi defended the protests. “We will protest as it is about the people of Bihar... What about the 40 million out of the state? The state government must respond.”

RJD legislators dressed in black protested in the state assembly for five days against the “attack on democratic rights”. The protests heightened tensions, with the Opposition accusing the government of undermining Bihar’s electoral process to weaken their voter base.

The ruling BJP and JD(U) attended the assembly wearing helmets, saying they feared physical attacks from RJD members.