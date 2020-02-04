e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Rabri Devi, Premchand Gupta likely to be RJD nominees for Rajya Sabha

Rabri Devi, Premchand Gupta likely to be RJD nominees for Rajya Sabha

RJD insiders nominating Rabri Devi for a Rajya Seat seat would help the party quell rumblings over a ticket to the upper house of Parliament.

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:35 IST
Anirban Guha Roy
Anirban Guha Roy
Hindustan Times, Patna
Former Bihar Chief minister Rabri Devi is currently a Member of Legislative Council.
Former Bihar Chief minister Rabri Devi is currently a Member of Legislative Council. (HT Photo)
         

More than two decades after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad propped up his wife Rabri Devi as Bihar chief minister in 1997, he wants to send her to the Rajya Sabha, sources said Tuesday.

According to sources, former union minister and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Prem Chand Gupta is likely to be the RJD’s second candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls against the two seats the party hopes to win against five vacancies from Bihar in the upper house of Parliament this year.

Gupta is a close confidant of the jailed RJD chief and there are speculations he is set for another term for unflinching loyalty to the party. A sitting RS member from Jharkhand, Gupta faced trouble three years back when his name along with his wife figured in the IRCTC scam in which Lalu, his wife and son Tejashwi are also accused. The scam pertains to allotment of IRCTC hotels when the RJD chief was railway minister from 2004-2009 in UPA - 1 government. The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the case.

State president of the RJD Jagdanand Singh did not confirm or deny the reports that Rabri Devi and Gupta would be the party’s nominees for the Rajya Sabha. “Both Rabri Devi and Prem Gupta are senior leaders. The party’s stand would be clear at an opportune time,” he said. Gupta could not be reached for his comments despite efforts.

Insiders in the RJD said Rabri Devi’s nomination for a Rajya Seat would help the party quell rumblings over a ticket. Sources said several senior leaders including former MPs Raghuvnash Prasad Singh and Shivanand Tiwary who are nursing ambitions to get into the upper house would not oppose the nomination of the former chief minister as she is an acceptable face. Rabri Devi is currently a member of legislative council (MLC).

Recently, the RJD had witnessed infighting with Raghuvnash and state president Jagdanand Singh trading accusations against each other. Raghuvnash had even slammed Jagdanand of running the party like an autocrat. On Saturday, both the senior leaders had met the RJD chief at RIMS, Ranchi who is said to have urged the two veterans to shed their differences and work together.

Sources said Lalu Prasad has discussed the names of two probable candidates of RJD with senior leaders recently. A formal announcement is yet to be made.

tags
top news
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
Yashasvi Jaiswal ton, bowlers guide India to third straight U19 WC final
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
‘By 1 pm tomorrow’: Arvind Kejriwal taunts BJP to declare CM name
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
U19 WC: India pacer wins hearts with kind gesture for PAK batsman
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
‘Get out’: Amid CAA debate, MNS posters warn illegal Bangladeshi migrants
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news