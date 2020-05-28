e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 28, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Radio industry approaches govt, seeks package to tide over Covid-19 crisis

Radio industry approaches govt, seeks package to tide over Covid-19 crisis

AROI, an industry body of private FM channels, has written a letter to Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 15:53 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Radio is an important media platform, and an essential service for providing information and entertainment to the citizens of India
Radio is an important media platform, and an essential service for providing information and entertainment to the citizens of India(iStock Photo)
         

The radio industry has reached out to the government seeking a support package to help it tide over the coronavirus crisis.

The Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), an industry body of private FM channels, has written a letter to Union minister of information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar. In the letter, the AROI has sought a one-year waiver on all license fees and charges by the government and Prasar Bharti. It also wants restoration of government advertising on radio, clearance of government dues on advertising from DAVP, NFDC & BSNL and deferment of advance regulatory payments for the current fiscal year.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry responded to the request with a three-month extension of license fee payments without interest.

The AROI, however, said that the support is much less than what was demanded. It also said that with the limited support from the government, the sector has been forced to undertake drastic cost reduction measures “as companies are unable to generate enough cash flows to meet the salary cost and fixed operations cost requirements”.

Many players have unwillingly reduced salaries and rationalised manpower resulting in job losses, the AROI said.

The industry body also said that the current turbulent scenario is bound to have an adverse impact on the music industry as well that employs more than 1 Lakh people. “Radio is one of their primary sources of income. The medium is also a major reach and marketing platform for the music industry,” said AROI.

The revenue for radio was down by over 80 per cent in April and are estimated to be down by 90 per cent this month. With no revenues from the commercial segments and no government sector advertising, the radio industry witnessed an estimated loss of over Rs 200 crore in the first two months of the current fiscal year. This is estimated to reach over Rs 600 crore by September.

tags
top news
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
No end to tense Ladakh standoff in sight as India, China hold ground
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
LIVE| Fight against coronavirus will be won through vaccine, drugs: Niti Aayog
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Pulwama’s 60 kg car bomb seized by cops could be Lashkar-Jaish joint op
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Liquor baron hires 180-seater plane to ferry three family members, help: Report
Apple to let you customise MacBooks, iMacs etc in India
Apple to let you customise MacBooks, iMacs etc in India
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
‘We should hang our heads in shame’: Sibal on toddler video from Bihar
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
Explained: Why US President Donald Trump is angry with Twitter
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyBPSC ResultDRDO Recruitment 2020Akshay Kumar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In