Raghav Chadha seeks FIR against Bhagwant Mann as Sikh Gurus video row escalates: 'AAP fabricated forensic report'

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday slammed Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann over the alleged video of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader ‘disrespecting’ Sikh Gurus, saying the ruling party of the state “fabricated” a forensic report to clear his name.

Raghav Chadha also demanded an investigation into the alleged fabrication of the forensic report, while also asking Bhagwant Mann to step down as CM and be prosecuted under Punjab’s new anti-sacrilege law.(PTI/ANI)

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Chadha, who was a member of the AAP till about two months ago, claimed that the Sikh community was “angry and hurt”.

"Those who had even a slight doubt, suspicion, or doubt about whether this desecration video was real, AI-generated, or fake, have now been cleared of all doubts and suspicions. Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party had to fabricate a forensic report to conceal the actual desecration video...The entire Sikh community, the Guru Nanak Naamleva community, is hurt, angry, and enraged today,” Raghav Chadha told news agency ANI.

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{{^usCountry}} Chadha also demanded an investigation into the alleged fabrication of the forensic report, while also asking Mann to step down as CM and be prosecuted under Punjab’s new anti-sacrilege law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chadha also demanded an investigation into the alleged fabrication of the forensic report, while also asking Mann to step down as CM and be prosecuted under Punjab’s new anti-sacrilege law. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “An investigation should also be conducted into how this fabricated forensic report was procured. Which officers were involved? Which government money or private money was used to bribe this report? Does this also constitute money laundering? Misuse of government funds. All these things are now under investigation, and investigation and action must be taken on this matter...Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should resign. Under the new sacrilege law, the first FIR and the first prosecution should be against Bhagwant Mann himself,” Chadha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An investigation should also be conducted into how this fabricated forensic report was procured. Which officers were involved? Which government money or private money was used to bribe this report? Does this also constitute money laundering? Misuse of government funds. All these things are now under investigation, and investigation and action must be taken on this matter...Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should resign. Under the new sacrilege law, the first FIR and the first prosecution should be against Bhagwant Mann himself,” Chadha said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} AAP leaders have maintained that the alleged video showing a man, who some have claimed is the Punjab CM, pouring alcohol over a photo of Sikh Gurus, is fake and the man seen in it is not Bhagwant Mann. Gurugram police's claims {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} AAP leaders have maintained that the alleged video showing a man, who some have claimed is the Punjab CM, pouring alcohol over a photo of Sikh Gurus, is fake and the man seen in it is not Bhagwant Mann. Gurugram police's claims {{/usCountry}}

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The row recently took a dramatic turn after Gurugram Police apprehended two individuals accused of allegedly fabricating a forensic report that had declared the viral video fake. According to police, the accused allegedly received ₹10 lakh and claimed that certain Punjab officials were involved in preparing the report. The investigation remains ongoing.

Cops have also claimed to have obtained CCTV footage of two Punjab Police officials visiting a hotel here to allegedly arrange the "fabricated" forensic report, and are preparing to summon them for questioning.

They said if concrete evidence is found against these Punjab Police officials, they could be arrested.

Punjab CM maintains innocence, alleges conspiracy

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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann maintained that the viral video was fake and accused the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal of joining hands to malign his image.

"For the past few days, my fake videos have been released amid dirty politics. When they don't find another way, they try to defame me using religion," Mann said in a video message.

Claiming that neither his appearance nor mannerisms matched the individual seen in the clip, Mann reiterated that forensic examinations had concluded that the person in the video was not him.

"The BJP has attacked the owners of the forensic labs. BJP, Congress and Akali Dal have formed a collusion in Punjab. By the fear of FIR and torture, they are making the lab owners say that they took money for a fake report," he alleged.

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Bhagwant Mann said people were capable of judging who was speaking the truth and accused his opponents of exploiting religion for political gains.

"They are not left to show their faces in Punjab; now they have resorted to religion to defame Bhagwant Mann. I will keep working for electricity, houses, hospitals and jobs," he added.

The CM had earlier stated that forensic experts examined 1,191 frames from the video and found no match with him.

"It is not me in the viral video, but an actor who looks like me. A well-planned conspiracy was hatched to defame me," he had said while directing Punjab Police to identify and arrest those behind the alleged campaign.

The controversy had earlier prompted the Akal Takht, headed by acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, to summon Mann. The supreme Sikh temporal body subsequently directed members of the Sikh community to socially boycott the CM over the alleged incident.

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With Gurugram Police investigating allegations of a fabricated forensic report, AAP insisting the video is fake, and Opposition parties demanding resignation, arrest and independent probes, the Bhagwant Mann viral video controversy has evolved into one of Punjab's most explosive political flashpoints.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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