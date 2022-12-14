Home / India News / Raghuram Rajan fancies himself as next Manmohan Singh: Amit Malviya's jibe

Updated on Dec 14, 2022 01:20 PM IST

BJP's Amit Malviya said Raghuram Rajan joining Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo is not surprising. BJP leader CT Ravi said the former RBI governor paid his debt to the ‘dynasty'.

As former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan on Wednesday, BJP's Amit Malviya said there is no surprise in it as Raghuram Rajan was a Congress appointee. Taking the attack a notch higher, Malviya said the former RBI governor "fancies" himself as the next Manmohan Singh. "Just that his commentary on India's economy should be discarded with disdain. It is coloured and opportunistic," Malviya tweeted.

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi said Raghuram Rajan joined Rahul Gandhi's yatra to "repay his debt" to the "dynasty" that had made him the governor. "Raghu Ram Rajan was glorified as a great economist by the Liberals. But he turns out to be just another jewel in the court of the Fake Gandhis," CT Ravi tweeted.

Raghuram Rajan was the 23rd Governor of the RBI and served his term between 2013 and 2016. "BharatJodoYatra Shri Raghuram Rajan, former Governor of RBI, shaking steps with @RahulGandhi ji... The increasing number of people standing up to unite the country against hatred shows that we will be successful," the Congress tweeted posting photos of Raghuram Rajan walking with Rahul Gandhi.

Several famous personalities joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra leading to controversies and BJP's objections. While the BJO claimed the party paid actors to walk with Rahul Gandhi, it slammed the participation of activist Medha Patkar.

On December 16, the yatra will be on its 100th day. To celebrate the occasion, there will be a concert in Jaipur. From Rajasthan, the yatra will move to Haryana.

