Ragpicker killed after chemical explosion in Hyderabad

A 40-year-old ragpicker was killed after a box containing a suspected chemical substance exploded on a footpath adjacent to the expressway leading to Hyderabad international airport near Rajendra Nagar on Sunday, the police said.

Shamshabad Deputy Commissioner of Police N Prakash Reddy said the incident occurred at around 10.45 am, when Mohammad Ali, a ragpicker, sitting on the footpath adjacent to the P V Narasimha Rao Expressway between pillar no. 279 and 280 tried to open a plastic box which he had collected along with other scrap.

“As soon as he opened it, the chemical substance in the box exploded with a loud noise severely injuring him,” Reddy said.

The locals immediately informed the police, who rushed to the spot and rescued the ragpicker. They shifted him to Osmania General Hospital, where his condition was very critical. Later in the day he succumbed to his injuries.

“We also summoned the dog squad, explosive experts and clues team to find out the source of the explosive substance,” the DCP said.

According to the DCP, prima facie, it was found that there was no explosion of any bomb, but it was of some chemical substance stored in the box. “We are trying to find out from where the ragpicker had collected the box. We have also sent the material for forensic examination to find out the nature of the explosive,” he said.

The locals complained to the police that there was a huge procession of Lord Ganesha idols along the same route and some mischievous elements might have placed the explosive there to create trouble. “We shall investigate into all possible angles,” the police official said.

First Published: Sep 08, 2019 16:30 IST