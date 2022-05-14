Home / India News / Rahul Bhat killing: Scuffle breaks out between protesters, security forces in J&K's Baramulla
india news

Rahul Bhat killing: Scuffle breaks out between protesters, security forces in J&K's Baramulla

According to the police, the faceoff took place when protesters tried to move out of the district's Veerwan Colony to protest against the killing but were stopped from going out
A demonstrator at a protest site in Srinagar, on Saturday. (ANI)
A demonstrator at a protest site in Srinagar, on Saturday. (ANI)
Published on May 14, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A scuffle broke out on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, as protests continued against the targeted killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists in central Kashmir’s Budgam on May 12. Kashmiri Pandits, who are employed as government staffers, scuffled with personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police at Veerwan Colony in the district.

According to the police, the faceoff took place when protesters tried to move out of the colony to protest against the killing but were stopped from going out. “Things are normal now,” said a police officer.

Several Twitter users shared visuals of the scuffle between the two sides.

 

 

On Friday, demonstrators faced a lathi-charge and were tear-gassed as they tried to march towards the Srinagar airport. This was, in fact, one of the several agitations held in the Union territory against the attack on Bhat, who left behind a wife and young daughter.

The killing has provoked massive outrage and anger in the Valley; reports also emerged of a mass resignation by government employees of the Pandit community. However, the Budgam district administration denied any such development.

 

Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha's office announced a day ago that a special investigation team (SIT) will probe the incident. Sinha also announced a government job for Bhat’s wife, adding that the UT administration will bear educational expenses of their daughter.

 

The fatal attack on Rahul Bhat, who was employed as a government clerk, took place inside the tehsil office in Budgam’s Chadoora.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir baramulla district kashmiri pandits + 1 more
jammu and kashmir baramulla district kashmiri pandits
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out