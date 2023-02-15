Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi back in J&K after Bharat Jodo Yatra, this time for Gulmarg skiing

Rahul Gandhi back in J&K after Bharat Jodo Yatra, this time for Gulmarg skiing

india news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 08:25 PM IST

While in Gulmarg, Rahul Gandhi also tried out the Gondola cable car ride. He is on a private visit to the valley for two days.

As Rahul Gandhi slid down the snowy slopes, security personnel also accompanied him down the mountains. (Twitter/@SevadalJK)
As Rahul Gandhi slid down the snowy slopes, security personnel also accompanied him down the mountains. (Twitter/@SevadalJK)
ByRitu Maria Johny

In pictures and videos shared on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen skiing like a pro in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, the Lok Sabha MP is on a personal visit to the valley for two days.

As he slid down the snowy slopes at the skiing resort, security personnel also accompanied him down the mountains. Reportedly, Gandhi may also attend a private event during his brief visit to Kashmir.

The report stated that Gandhi had a brief halt at Tangmarg town in his now-iconic T-shirt, made famous by his Bharat Jodo Yatra, before heading to Affarwat for skiing.

While in Gulmarg, the former Congress chief also tried out the Gondola cable car ride. Gandhi also obliged to pictures with the numerous tourists thronging around the leader to watch him ski.

PTI quoted a tourist at the hill station who said that Gandhi ‘deserved’ this vacation after the phenomenal Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi concluded his 3,800 kilometre-long Yatra in Srinagar on March 31 by unfurling the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. The event at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium was attended by People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. The Yatra had covered a distance of over 4,000 km in 136 days across 75 districts, 12 states and 2 Union Territories.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal recently revealed that Gandhi had undergone enormous knee pain on the third day of the yatra in Kerala. The pain was so severe that he even suggested continuing the march without him. A physiotherapist suggested by Gandhi joined the yatra and under his treatment, the pain was cured, the Congress leader added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

Topics
rahul gandhi congress gulmarg + 1 more
rahul gandhi congress gulmarg
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out