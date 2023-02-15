Rahul Gandhi back in J&K after Bharat Jodo Yatra, this time for Gulmarg skiing

In pictures and videos shared on social media, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen skiing like a pro in north Kashmir’s Gulmarg on Wednesday. According to a PTI report, the Lok Sabha MP is on a personal visit to the valley for two days.

As he slid down the snowy slopes at the skiing resort, security personnel also accompanied him down the mountains. Reportedly, Gandhi may also attend a private event during his brief visit to Kashmir.

The report stated that Gandhi had a brief halt at Tangmarg town in his now-iconic T-shirt, made famous by his Bharat Jodo Yatra, before heading to Affarwat for skiing.

While in Gulmarg, the former Congress chief also tried out the Gondola cable car ride. Gandhi also obliged to pictures with the numerous tourists thronging around the leader to watch him ski.

PTI quoted a tourist at the hill station who said that Gandhi ‘deserved’ this vacation after the phenomenal Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gandhi concluded his 3,800 kilometre-long Yatra in Srinagar on March 31 by unfurling the Tricolour at Lal Chowk. The event at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium was attended by People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. The Yatra had covered a distance of over 4,000 km in 136 days across 75 districts, 12 states and 2 Union Territories.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal recently revealed that Gandhi had undergone enormous knee pain on the third day of the yatra in Kerala. The pain was so severe that he even suggested continuing the march without him. A physiotherapist suggested by Gandhi joined the yatra and under his treatment, the pain was cured, the Congress leader added.

(With inputs from PTI)

