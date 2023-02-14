On row over expunging of Rahul Gandhi's speech, Amit Shah says...

Union home minister Amit Shah responded Tuesday to criticism of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party over expunging of parts of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in Parliament last week - in which he questioned prime minister Narendra Modi over the Adani financial crisis. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge also saw parts of his speech blacked out. Shah told news agency ANI that this was not the first time parts of speeches were cut from the record.

"This is not the first time someone's comments made in Parliament were expunged. The history of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. Parliament is a place to hold discussion under rules, using parliamentary language."

The union minister also slammed the opposition for sloganeering during the prime minister's speech in both Houses - rival lawmakers shouted 'Adani, Adani'.

All this was as the prime minister was speaking on the 'motion of thanks' to president Droupadi Murmu's address at the start of the Budget session.

"The entire country listens to the prime minister. Go to social media and read the comments (on) PM's speech. Some parties take a political stand and do not want to listen to PM's address... the public is seeing this also," he said.

Amit Shah was speaking to ANI two days before three north-eastern states - Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura - hold Assembly elections.

There was a massive row last week after significant parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech were cut from Parliamentary record; the media was told to remove it too. Rahul Gandhi warned Modi he could not 'erase the voice of democracy'.

A day earlier, a combative Gandhi linked Adani's meteoric rise to the BJP coming to power at the centre in 2014. However, comments about any possible connection were later redacted.

The BJP has vehemently objected to Gandhi's speech and allegations, and demanded that action be taken against the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi wasn't the only Congress MP to have parts of his speech cut; party boss Mallikarjun Kharge's address was also censored.

"Expunging of words should be done after considering all rules. We have also studied the rules as to what words they can't expunge," Kharge told reporters.

