Best cook among Indian politicians? Rahul Gandhi says…

Rahul Gandhi, in a recent interview with a food journalist, revealed details about his culinary habits as well as the ‘best chef’ among politicians in India. According to Gandhi, former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav makes the finest food, while in his family, his mother Sonia Gandhi is ‘number 1 in cooking’. The Congress leader took to Instagram to share a snippet from the full interaction with Kunal Vijayakar. Rahul Gandhi with food journalist Kunal Vijayakar. (Screengrab/YT)

In the interview with the YouTube channel 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai', he reiterated that even though his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, whom he ranked second in cooking skills, may not like it, “among all of them, his mother makes the best food”.

The former Wayanad MP placed himself in a distant third position in terms of culinary skills in the Gandhi household.

Sharing more details about his food preferences, Gandhi said that he was a ‘morning coffee’ and ‘evening tea’ person. Having a sweet tooth, he would choose Indian ‘mithai’ over French desserts.

The interview was recorded during a food walk in Old Delhi where he enjoyed popular dishes from Matia Mahal market and the Bengali market. He also tried out the renowned ‘sherbet’ vendor and ‘golgappas’ at Nathu sweets in these areas.

After his disqualification as an MP following the conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case by a Surat court, Gandhi vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday. Gandhi had occupied the12 Tughlaq Lane bungalowfor almost two decades from2005.

His return to the national capital was marked after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, where he shared photos of enjoying ice cream at a Nandini milk shop amid the row over Amul’s entry in the state.

