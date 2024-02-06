 Rahul Gandhi offering same biscuits to puppy, supporters triggers row | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi offering same biscuits to puppy, supporters triggers row, Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts

Rahul Gandhi offering same biscuits to puppy, supporters triggers row, Himanta Biswa Sarma reacts

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 01:16 PM IST

A viral video showed Rahul Gandhi trying to feed a biscuit to a puppy during his roadshow. When the dog refused to eat, he offered it to a supporter.

A massive controversy has erupted over a viral video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi which shows him feeding biscuits to a puppy during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is currently in Jharkhand.

The video shows Gandhi petting a puppy sitting next to him during a roadshow. The puppy is owned by a Congress supporter he was talking to. Gandhi took a biscuit and tried to feed the puppy. After the puppy turned its face away and refused to eat, the former Congress chief is seen offering it to one of his supporters.

Rahul Gandhi is seen pettying a pup at a roadshow during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand.(X/Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra)
Rahul Gandhi is seen pettying a pup at a roadshow during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jharkhand.(X/Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra)

The video has triggered outrage, with many social media users accusing Gandhi of mistreating his supporters and party workers.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was tagged by an X user who shared the viral video and claimed that Rahul Gandhi made the chief minister eat the biscuit from the same plate as the Congress leader's dog Pidi.

Sarma immediately rejected the claims in his reply to the X user. “Pallavi ji, not only Rahul Gandhi but the entire family could not make me eat that biscuit. I am a proud Assamese and Indian . I refused to eat and resign from the Congress,” he said.

Sarma, who had joined the BJP from Congress, had claimed that when he and few leaders from Assam went to meet Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader was not interested and was busy feeding biscuits to his dog Pidi. According to the BJP leader, Gandhi's dog picked one biscuit from the plate and minutes later, all the leaders present there started eating biscuits from the same plate.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
