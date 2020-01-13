‘PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case’: Rahul Gandhi

india

In a fresh attack, Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at PM Modi with a challenge to visit universities and tell the students what he has planned to do about the economy, while stressing that the prime minister does not “have the guts to do it”.

“Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters of these universities on why the economy has become a disaster, why has it become a basket case and why unemployment in India is at its highest in 50 years,” Rahul Gandhi told the reporters after the Opposition leaders’ meet in New Delhi.

“Unfortunately, the prime minister of the country does not have the guts to do this,” he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Challenging PM Modi to face the students, Gandhi urged him to stand at the universities “without his police, without his infrastructure” and tell the people what he plans on doing with the country.

Gandhi also accused PM Modi of “dividing” India. “PM doing biggest disservice to nation by distracting and dividing people of India,” he added.

