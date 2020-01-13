e-paper
‘PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case’: Rahul Gandhi

Challenging PM Modi to face the students, Gandhi urged him to stand at the universities “without his police, without his infrastructure” and tell the people what he plans on doing with the country.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Photo: ANI)
         

In a fresh attack, Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at PM Modi with a challenge to visit universities and tell the students what he has planned to do about the economy, while stressing that the prime minister does not “have the guts to do it”.

“Narendra Modi should stand up and have the courage to speak to the youngsters of these universities on why the economy has become a disaster, why has it become a basket case and why unemployment in India is at its highest in 50 years,” Rahul Gandhi told the reporters after the Opposition leaders’ meet in New Delhi.

“Unfortunately, the prime minister of the country does not have the guts to do this,” he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Challenging PM Modi to face the students, Gandhi urged him to stand at the universities “without his police, without his infrastructure” and tell the people what he plans on doing with the country.

Gandhi also accused PM Modi of “dividing” India. “PM doing biggest disservice to nation by distracting and dividing people of India,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

NRC backfired in Assam, Centre's new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
NRC backfired in Assam, Centre’s new focus on NPR, says Sonia Gandhi
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
At the centre of alleged link between Afzal Guru and Davinder Singh, a letter
'PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case': Rahul Gandhi
‘PM should tell students why economy a disaster, a basket case’: Rahul Gandhi
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra's son crosses over to AAP
After Shoaib Iqbal, Congress leader Mahabal Mishra’s son crosses over to AAP
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Here's why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants
Here’s why Air India needs to fight its crooks and tyrants
Jio's Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
Jio’s Happy New Year 2020 plan is still available: Check data, benefits
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
The Big Picture: The unrest in JNU
