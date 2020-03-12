Rahul Gandhi critiques Jyotiraditya Scindia’s switch to BJP, then a prediction

india

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday spoke out on the exit of Jyotiraditya Scindia who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party yesterday, underlining that he had known the four-time parliamentarian from his college days and knew about his ideological views. Gandhi also appeared to predict that Scindia, who he described as “an old friend” would neither get respect in the BJP nor will he be satisfied.

Gandhi’s comments came around the same time that Scindia landed in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to a rousing welcome from supporters, new and old. This was his first to the state after joining the BJP.

At the BJP office in the state capital soon after, Scindia thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for opening the party’s doors to him. “”I am feeling fortunate to join the BJP… I have brought only one thing with me (to BJP) and that is my hard work,” Scindia said.

In Delhi, Gandhi, who launched a sharp attack on PM Modi for the state of the economy, also critiqued Scindia’s move. This was the first time that Gandhi was speaking in some detail on the exit of one of the Congress’ most prominent faces.

Gandhi spoke about his long association with Scindia and said there is a difference between what was in his heart and what he was saying.

“I know the ideology of Jyotiraditya Scindia ji. He was with me in college. I would keep talking to him, I know him well. Jyotiraditya Scindia feared for his political future and therefore kept his ideology in his pocket and went with the RSS,” Gandhi said, according to news agency PTI.

“But the reality is that neither will he get respect there, nor will the truth and emotion in his heart be satisfied. He will come to realise it,” he said about Scindia, one of his closest political associates.

Asked about Scindia’s move to the BJP, Gandhi said, “This is a clear cut fight of ideologies. On one side is the Congress party’s ideology, on the other hand is the RSS-BJP ideology”.

Scindia’s exit from the Congress is believed to have been triggered by the party’s failure to keep its promises to the key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics amid efforts to marginalise his supporters in the state and the refusal to take on board his political and governance related concerns by the Kamal Nath government.