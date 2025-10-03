Rahul Gandhi explains ‘decentralisation’ using bike and car weight, BJP calls it ‘gibberish’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attracted attacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his explanation of “why cars are heavier than motorcycles” to students in Columbia, with the ruling party’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya terming it “gibberish.” Rahul Gandhi was speaking at EIA University in Colombia (X/INCOverseas)

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha posed the question while interacting with students at EIA University in Envigado, Colombia. He asked why a car is usually heavy and why it needs 3,000 kg of metal, while a motorcycle is comparatively lighter.

"To carry one passenger, you need 3,000 kg of metal in a car, while a 100-kg motorcycle carries two passengers. So why is a motorcycle able to carry two passengers with 150 kg of metal, and a car needs 3,000?" the Rae Bareli MP asked.

Answering his own question, Rahul Gandhi claimed that this question is central to the transition to electric mobility. He said the answer to the vehicle's weight lies in the engine. He further said that the car engine kills the driver on impact, and the motorcycle is light because its engine is separated from the rider during an accident.

"In a motorcycle, when you have an impact, the engine is separated from you. So, the engine doesn't hurt you. In a car, when you have an impact, the engine comes into the car. So, the car is designed to stop the engine from killing you," Gandhi told the students.

According to Gandhi, the solution to this car problem is electric mobility. He said that the electric motor breaks the centralised energy system.

"The electric motor allows you to put a motor there, and there, and there. So, the electric motor is a decentralisation of power. That's really its effectiveness," Gandhi added.

BJP’s Amit Malviya makes fun of Rahul Gandhi's explanation

BJP leader Amit Malviya mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s explanation on car and motorcycle weight comparison, describing it as "gibberish."

Taking to social media platform X, Malviya said that he would “love to be enlightened” by Gandhi's words and asked his followers to “decode” what the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha had to say.

"I haven't heard this much gibberish in one go. If anyone can decode what Rahul Gandhi is trying to say here, I would be glad to be enlightened. But if you are as amused as I am, rest assured, you are not alone," Malviya wrote in the post.