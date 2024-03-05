BJP supporters chant ‘Modi-Modi’ during Rahul Gandhi's yatra. Here's how he responded

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday halted his procession while passing through Shajapur city of Madhya Pradesh and interacted with BJP supporters in a surprise encounter. Shajapur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Shajapur, Madhya Pradesh, Tuesday, March 5, 2024. (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi was leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Shajapur when some BJP supporters greeted the convoy with ‘Modi-Modi’ chants.

Gandhi stopped the procession to engage with the BJP supporters – led by corporator Mukesh Dubey – and distributed toffees among them, reported PTI.

He exchanged greetings and handshakes as the BJP workers cheered "Jai Shri Ram".

Following the brief exchange, Gandhi returned to his vehicle, waving and blowing a kiss before continuing the journey.

BJP corporator Dubey later told PTI that he welcomed Gandhi and even presented potatoes to the Congress leader.

"I told Gandhi that you are welcome," he said.

Addressing a public meeting in Shajapur, Rahul Gandhi alleged that social injustice prevailed in every institution in the country, and claimed that members from backward, Dalit, ST and minority communities together forming 90 per cent population do not hold any key positions.

"How much is the population of people from backward classes in this country? It's 50 per cent, then Dalits are 15 per cent, Scheduled Tribes (ST) eight per cent and minority 15 per cent, which comes to about 90 per cent. Now if you take out the list of top industrialists and management of top companies, you will not find a single person belonging to this 90 per cent category," he said.

"Similar is the situation in the media. You will not find a single big journalist belonging to backward, Dalit or ST categories. It's the same with TV anchors as well as media owners," he claimed during his address given from an open jeep.

The yatra proceeded to Ujjain later in the day where Gandhi, accompanied by former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath visited and offered prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. This marks Gandhi's second visit to the temple during his nationwide yatra, with the last one on November 29, 2022.

(With PTI inputs)