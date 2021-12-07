Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farmers' issue
india news

Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farmers' issue

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an aegis of farmer unions on Saturday.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (PTI / File Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 11:28 AM IST
ANI |

Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking compensation for the families of farmers who died during farm laws protest, said sources.

Earlier, the government in a reply to the parliament stated that it has not kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation against the farm laws and hence, the question of compensation does not arise.

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an aegis of farmer unions on Saturday.

A meeting was held on Saturday during which the future course of the farmers' agitation based on pending demands of farmers was discussed. These demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and rehabilitation for kin of the farmers who died during the agitation, among others.

RELATED STORIES

The next meeting of SKM has now been fixed for today.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi lok sabha farmers protest farm laws farmers' crisis
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP