Rahul Gandhi gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over farmers' issue

Congress Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha seeking compensation for the families of farmers who died during farm laws protest, said sources.

Earlier, the government in a reply to the parliament stated that it has not kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation against the farm laws and hence, the question of compensation does not arise.

Meanwhile, the farmers' protests will continue till a formal response from the Central government on different issues of farmers is obtained, announced an official statement from Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is an aegis of farmer unions on Saturday.

A meeting was held on Saturday during which the future course of the farmers' agitation based on pending demands of farmers was discussed. These demands include a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) and rehabilitation for kin of the farmers who died during the agitation, among others.

The next meeting of SKM has now been fixed for today.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)