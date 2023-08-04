Watch: Cong workers celebrate after SC stays Rahul Gandhi's conviction

Celebrations erupted at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarter in Delhi as the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Rahul Gandhi, in the 2019 ‘Modi surname case’. Party workers held banners of Gandhi and were celebrating.

Congress party workers celebrating outside AICC office in Delhi following the Supreme Court's interim order staying Rahul Gandhi's conviction on Friday. (ANI)

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, party workers gathered outside the AICC HQ with party flags and flexis of Rahul Gandhi. In another video, Congress MP Adhir Rajan, along with other Congress leaders, was seen celebrating the apex court's judgement outside the Parliament, raising slogans of victory. “Victory, Victory! Rahul ji ki victory!” they said.

After the Surat court convicted Gandhi and handed down a two-year sentence, he challenged the plea at the Gujarat High Court. However, on July 7, the high court in its order declined to stay his conviction. Gandhi then approached the Supreme Court.

Cong's ‘Aa Raha Hoon’ warcry after relief to Rahul

The party welcomed the apex court's move, calling the judgment a strong vindication of truth and asserting that “no force can silence the voice of the people.”

“Despite the relentless efforts of the BJP's machinery, Rahul Gandhi has refused to bend, break, or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process,” Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said.

The Congress official Twitter handle shared a picture of Rahul Gandhi and captioned it, “Aa Raha Hun…Sawaal Jaari Rahenge” which translates to “coming... questions will continue.”

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said, “We are very excited and happy because the lion will once again roar in the Parliament. Now, without any further delay, the Speaker should revoke the decision.”

Congress leaders also said that they will officially write to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to revoke the ‘disqualification’ of Rahul Gandhi. He is then entitled to return to Parliament from Monday. However, his reinstatement is subject to the issuance of a formal notice by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

What did BJP MLA Purnesh Modi who filed the case say

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi, who filed the case against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks said he respects the decision of the top court but will continue the legal battle regarding the matter.

“Today, the Supreme Court has stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction. We welcome this verdict by the court. We will continue our legal battle in the court,” said Purnesh Modi.

