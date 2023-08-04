Home / India News / After SC verdict on Modi surname case, Congress shares Rahul's photo; says ‘coming…question will continue’

After SC verdict on Modi surname case, Congress shares Rahul's photo; says ‘coming…question will continue’

ByHT News Desk
Aug 04, 2023 02:48 PM IST

Congress shared a post on X (formerly Twitter)

‘Coming…questions will continue’, a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by Congress with a photo of party leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction against him on the criminal defamation case on Modi surname issue, thereby reinstating his status as a member of Parliament. The shared photo was from the Union Budget session this year, when Rahul Gandhi displayed a photograph of the industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi together claiming the alleged close links between the two amid the Adani-Hindenburg row in the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

