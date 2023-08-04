After SC verdict on Modi surname case, Congress shares Rahul's photo; says ‘coming…question will continue’

‘Coming…questions will continue’, a post on X (formerly Twitter) shared by Congress with a photo of party leader Rahul Gandhi after the Supreme Court stayed the conviction against him on the criminal defamation case on Modi surname issue, thereby reinstating his status as a member of Parliament. The shared photo was from the Union Budget session this year, when Rahul Gandhi displayed a photograph of the industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi together claiming the alleged close links between the two amid the Adani-Hindenburg row in the Parliament.

