‘Reinforces people’s trust in democracy': Delhi CM Kejriwal on SC relief to Rahul Gandhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hailed the Supreme Court's decision to stay Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 2019 Modi surname defamation case.



“I welcome Hon’ble Supreme Court's intervention in an unjust defamation case against Rahul Gandhi ji. It reinforces people's trust in Indian democracy and the judicial system. Congratulations to him and to the people of Wayanad”, Kejriwal posted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.



Kejriwal's statement comes hours after a three-judge top court bench stayed Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the defamation case filed by BJP's Purnesh Modi in 2019. The case was filed over Gandhi's "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remark made during an election rally in Kolar in Karnataka in the same year.



Kejriwal had supported Rahul Gandhi when the Congress leader was convicted by a magisterial court in Surat on March 23. “A conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate non-BJP leaders and parties by prosecuting them. We have differences with the Congress, but it is not right to implicate Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case like this”, the Delhi chief minister had said in a tweet on the day Gandhi was convicted.



Following conviction, Gandhi was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad. He had challenged the decision in the sessions court and later in the high court. The Gujarat high court on July 7 had affirmed the order, which was later challenged in the apex court.



Reacting on the Supreme Court relief in the defamation case, Rahul Gandhi said at the presser held at Congress headquarters,"My path is clear to me (as to) what is my work, there is clarity in my mind about that. I thank the people who helped us and the people for their love and support that they extended".

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(File photo)