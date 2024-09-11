Rahul Gandhi-Ilhan Omar meeting in US stirs uproar: Who is she, why BJP opposes her?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, has sparked controversy, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing him of aligning with anti-India forces. Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Ilhan Omar sparks controversy

Gandhi, who is on a visit to the United States, met US lawmakers at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, DC.

“Rahul Gandhi is in Opposition, and in his own signature ways, is being indulged in a tour which is against India. But this time, it is serious. He has become the first LoP from India who met with a declared anti-India MP. Ilhan Omar is notorious for speaking against India...,” said BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi.

"Rahul Gandhi has added another feather in his cap with respect to being anti-India," he added.

ALSO READ- BJP trains guns on Rahul Gandhi over meeting Ilhan Omar in US: ‘Pakistan sponsored’

Who is Ilhan Omar?

• Ilhan Omar serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis and nearby suburbs.

• Sworn into office in January 2019, Omar became the first African refugee to join Congress, the first woman of colour to represent Minnesota, and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.

• Born in Somalia, Omar and her family fled the civil war when she was eight. They spent four years in a Kenyan refugee camp before immigrating to the U.S.

• Omar's family moved to Minneapolis in 1997, where she grew up and later entered public service.

• During her time in Congress, Omar has spoken on issues like immigration and racism.

ALSO READ- Akhilesh Yadav alleges ‘pattern of encounters’ under BJP rule: ‘Pick someone first…’

Why is BJP opposing IIhan Omar?

• BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused Ilhan Omar of introducing resolutions in the US Congress that criticised India's policies.

• She has spoken against India's decision to revoke Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

• Omar visited Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) during a trip allegedly sponsored by Pakistan, which the BJP says is a violation of India's sovereignty.

• She met with Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and others to discuss "Islamophobia" in India, said BJP's Poonawalla.

ALSO READ- 'Petty views, petty mentality': Eknath Shinde attacks Rahul Gandhi

• BJP alleges that Omar has been instrumental in promoting narratives that incite hatred against Hindus.