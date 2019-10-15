e-paper
Rahul Gandhi is a captain who walked away on seeing Congress ship sink: Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the BJP-led government as he panned the Triple Talaq law and said that the government should give reservation to Muslims just as it has given to Marathas.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 08:32 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bhiwandi (Maharashtra)
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (AP Photo)
         

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said when a ship sinks, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left on seeing Congress ship sink.

Owaisi’s remarks came during his campaign for a party candidate in Bhiwadi West where he addressed a large gathering.

“When a ship sinks in the middle of a sea, the captain evacuates everyone safely but Gandhi is a captain who himself left after seeing the Congress sinking. Muslims are not alive due to Congress’ mercy on us for 70 years, rather we are alive because of the Constitution and by the grace of God,” said Owaisi.

The AIMIM leader also slammed the BJP-led government even as he panned the Triple Talaq law saying, “The Triple Talaq law is against all the Muslim women. BJP is a long-lasting government which means that this darkness is going to last long.”

Owaisi also said that the government should give reservation to Muslims just as it has given to Marathas.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 08:32 IST

