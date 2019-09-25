Asaduddin Owaisi announces his party AIMIM will contest assembly polls in Jharkhand

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 13:11 IST

All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party headed by parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday announced to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand even as holding its maiden public rally in state capital Ranchi.

Though the party didn’t announce its exact plan as to whether it would contest on all seats or foment an alliance with other parties but its leaders expressed hope that the party would win 10-12 seats in Jharkhand polls.

“If a non-BJP government is formed after the elections, then AIMIM will be one of the four legs of the chief minister’s chair,” they said.

Addressing a public gathering amid downpours at Bariatu, party’s chief Owaisi said, “AIMIM is a real political alternative for the oppressed people of Jharkhand. We are no more going to beg for crumbs. We have to fight for justice. Erase the terror of Modi-RSS from your heart.”

He added, “AIMIM will field its candidates in the upcoming Jharkhand polls. Names of candidates will be announced very soon. The next Jharkhand assembly will also have AIMIM legislators who will espouse the cause of Muslims, Tribal, Christians, poor and downtrodden.”

Appealing the party works to start preparing for the polls, Owaisi slammed the ruling BJP and opposition parties including JMM, Congress and others for using poor and downtrodden as vote bank.

He said, “Congress and JMM never cared for Muslims, Tribal, Christians and oppressed people. They use them as vote bank only.”

Adiwasi Sarna Samiti President Ajay Tirkey, party’s Jharkhand president Hubban Mallick and many Muslim leaders across the state and other states also attended the public rally.

J’khand becomes a factory of mob lynching incidents, Govt utterly failed to curb menace

Owaisi, who met the family members of alleged mob lynching victim Tabrez Ansari in Ranchi, slammed the ruling BJP government for its utter failure in controlling these crimes.

He said, “18 women had been lynched in Jharkhand for practising witchcraft. I want to ask the ruling BJP what is going on in this state in its rule. Is this a respect towards woman. The government completely failed in curbing this social evil.”

Highlighting the incidents of mob lynching in Jharkhand, Owaisi said, “The state has turned into a factory of mob lynching. But I want to assure sisters Anita Minz, Shahista Parveen and many others, who lost their husbands in mob lynching violence, that our party is standing firm with you to help you out and raise your concern.”

J&K is integral part of India: Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Owaisi also raised concern over delinking of internet and cell phone services in the state of Jammu Kashmir after the union government scrapped Article 370 to strip the state of its special status.

He said, “Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain like that. However, the government should restore internet and cell phone services to people of Kashmir as it says that the situation in the state is normal.”

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 13:11 IST