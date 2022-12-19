Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi, Kharge congratulate Argentina on World Cup win, praise Messi-Mbappe's performance

Published on Dec 19, 2022

Rahul Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo Yatris watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match between Argentina and France on a screen set up at their yatra camp site in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Rahul Gandhi shared this photo from World Cup final yesterday while congratulating Argentina for a thrilling victory.(Twitter/Rahul Gandhi)
PTI |

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi congratulated Argentina on their thrilling victory in the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday with Gandhi saying the match showed yet again how sports unites sans boundaries.

Lionel Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappe scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years.

Congress president Kharge also congratulated Argentina for a superb performance and becoming the FIFA World Cup champions. "Great play by Messi who lived up to the expectations of millions of fans and a special mention for Mbappe who inspired France on a great comeback!" he said on Twitter.

Gandhi, in a tweet, said,"What a beautiful game! Congratulations to Argentina for a thrilling victory. Well played, France. Both Messi & Mbappé played like true champions!"

"FIFA World Cup Final shows yet again how sports unites, sans boundaries!" he said.

Gandhi and other Bharat Jodo Yatris watched the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final match between Argentina and France on a screen set up at their yatra camp site in Dausa.

rahul gandhi mallikarjun kharge bharat jodo yatra
Monday, December 19, 2022
