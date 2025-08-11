Rahul Gandhi leads INDIA bloc's protest march to EC, stopped by Delhi Police | Watch

INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission of India was met by Delhi Police barricades on Monday shortly after the leaders left from the from Parliament, led by Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar as well as allegations of "voter fraud" during the 2024 general elections. Visuals from Opposition's march to the Election Commission of India from Parliament.(Hindustan Times)

Ahead of the opposition's march to the Election Commission over "poll fraud", Delhi Police on Monday said no one has sought permission for holding the protest.

Opposition INDIA bloc MPs led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and floor leaders of other parties began the march to the EC from Parliament at around 11.30 am.

Delhi police deployed personnel and put up barricades at multiple points along the route to maintain order and prevent any untoward incident during the INDIA bloc protest march.

Additional security vehicles and quick reaction teams were also stationed in the vicinity of the EC office and surrounding roads to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The protest march comes days after Rahul Gandhi's press conference of last Thursday, in which he presented what he termed as an “atom bomb” of proofs over poll body resorting to "vote chori".

Rahul Gandhi particularly cited anomalies in some states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. He spoke of irregularities like “one crore mystery voters,” destruction of CCTV footage, thousands of fake voters, and refusal by the EC to share voter-related data.