On Congress request, EC grants appointment for 'interaction': Report

The Election Commission of India has reportedly written to Congress leader and Member of Parliament Jairam Ramesh, granting an appointment for an interaction at 12 PM on Monday. The ECI has requested for names of thirty people and their vehicle numbers for the appointment due to space limit. (File Photo)

In a letter addressed to Ramesh, the secretariat of the Election Commission of India said that it has granted an appointment for an interaction with leaders of “certain” political parties at Monday noon.

“The Election Commission has granted an appointment for an interaction at 12:00 PM today,” the letter shared by ANI news agency read.

According to the letter, it is in response to Jairam Ramesh's request for such an appointment on “behalf of certain political parties”. However, HT could not independently verify if EC scheduled such an appointment on Congress request.

The agenda of the meeting was not immediately known.

The ECI has also requested for names of thirty people and their vehicle numbers for the appointment due to space limit.

‘No formal request for Opposition's march to ECI'

This appointment comes as hundreds of MPs from opposition parties were scheduled to march from the Parliament to ECI headquarters in Delhi on Monday to protest against the alleged “vote theft” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as claimed by Congress' Rahul Gandhi.

The Delhi Police, however, is not likely to permit the march. Speaking on condition of anonymity to Hindustan Times, a senior officer said that no formal request for police permission has been submitted.

Rahul Gandhi's ‘vote theft’ allegations

Last week on Thursday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi held a press conference alleged that over 100,000 votes were “stolen” through five types of manipulation in Mahadevapura assembly segment in Karnataka’s Bangalore Central constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He alleged that the “vote theft” helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win the seat in 2024, accusing ECI of “colluding” with the ruling party.

In response, the ECI asked him to send a signed declaration and oath to the effect. However, Gandhi dismissed the demand on Friday and said that he had already taken an oath on the Constitution in Parliament.