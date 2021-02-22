Rahul Gandhi leads tractor rally against farm laws in Kerala
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a tractor rally in Kerala’s Wayanad on Monday to protest against the Centre’s farm laws and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the farmers’ protests that’s been raging for more than two months.
“We have pop stars who are commenting on the situation of the farmers but the Indian government is not interested. The government is not going to take back these laws unless it is forced to. These three laws are designed to destroy the agriculture system in the country and give the entire business to two or three friends of PM Modi,” said Gandhi after taking out a tractor rally in Wayanad, his parliamentary constituency, ahead of the upcoming polls in the southern state.
“Agriculture is the only business that belongs to Bharat Mata and few people want to own this business,” he said, urging people to force the government to take back three laws that are detrimental to the farming community.
Gandhi drove the tractor from Thrikaripatta to Muttil covering six km, accompanied by several vehicles.
The Left Democratic Front in Kerala, led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and the Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front have strongly opposed the Centre's new farm laws.
Gandhi, however, hit out at the ruling party while criticising the draft notification of the Centre on the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) in Wayanad. He said the Centre informed Parliament that the rules were based on a report submitted by the state government.
“We were really shocked to hear this,” he said.
People living in fringe areas of forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will adversely affect their lives.
State leaders have asked Gandhi to campaign extensively in the upcoming assembly elections.
