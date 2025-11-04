Rahul says army ‘controlled by 10%' as he calls for caste justice at Bihar rally, lists judiciary too: ‘No place for….’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has listed corporates, the bureaucracy and this time even the armed forces as places where communities considered upper castes “have total control”, while Dalits, backward classes and minorities, who he said form 90% of India's population, are not adequately represented. He was speaking in Bihar's Kutumba on November 4, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of voting in the assembly election set for November 6. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally in Bihar on Tuesday, Nov 4. (AICC/ANI Photo)

“Take out the list of the 500 biggest companies, and search for Dalits, Extremely Backward Classes, Mahadalits, minorities, Adivasis in them. You will not find anyone. You won't find a single one. All of them come from the 10% population,” he said, referring apparently to the dominant castes of “savarnas”.

“All the bank wealth goes to them. All the jobs go to them. They get a place in the bureaucracy,” he added, referring to key leadership positions at large.

“Look at the the judiciary. They get everything there too. They have control over the army,” he said, speaking in Hindi, “And the 90% population — you will not find them anywhere.”

The armed forces do not make official data available on such count, and limited detail has come out about the higher judiciary too.

Gandhi was speaking in Kutumba, a segment reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) where Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Ram is the Mahagathbandhan candidate.

