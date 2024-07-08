Rahul Gandhi meets displaced Manipur residents in Assam
Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet flood victims at a relief camp at Furethal in Cachar district, the camp which is on the route that Gandhi will take to the Jiribam district of Manipur
The leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi on Monday met people displaced from Manipur’s Jiribam district who are taking shelter in Assam.
Gandhi reached Silchar airport at around 10am and went to Hmarkhawlien area of Cachar’s Lakhipur to meet people staying at a relief camp at Thalai.
During his brief visit, he spoke to the people staying there and assured them of raising their issues in Parliement.
The displaced people also submitted a memorandum to Gandhi on the issues affecting them.
Around 1,700 residents of Jiribam in Manipur had entered neighbouring Assam last month following a fresh spurt of violence in the state affected by ethnic clashes.
Following his trip to the relief camp, Gandhi will travel by road to Jiribam in Manipur where he will visit the relief camp at Jiribam Higher Secondary School.
From there, he will return to Silchar by road and take a special flight to Manipur capital Imphal.
On reaching Imphal, he will travel to Churachandpur district by road and visit the relief camp at Mandap at Tuibong.
Later in the day, he will travel by road to Meitei-dominated Moirang and visit another relief camp at Phubala High school.
Gandhi will go to Imphal where he will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan.
