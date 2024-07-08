 Rahul Gandhi meets displaced Manipur residents in Assam | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi meets displaced Manipur residents in Assam

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 08, 2024 11:50 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet flood victims at a relief camp at Furethal in Cachar district, the camp which is on the route that Gandhi will take to the Jiribam district of Manipur

The leader of opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha and Congress MP, Rahul Gandhi on Monday met people displaced from Manipur’s Jiribam district who are taking shelter in Assam.

Rahul Gandhi interacting with inmates of a relief camp of displaced Manipur residents in Assam’s Cachar district. (Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha | HT photo)
Rahul Gandhi interacting with inmates of a relief camp of displaced Manipur residents in Assam’s Cachar district. (Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha | HT photo)

Gandhi reached Silchar airport at around 10am and went to Hmarkhawlien area of Cachar’s Lakhipur to meet people staying at a relief camp at Thalai.

During his brief visit, he spoke to the people staying there and assured them of raising their issues in Parliement.

The displaced people also submitted a memorandum to Gandhi on the issues affecting them.

Also Read:Rahul Gandhi met train drivers brought from ‘outside’? Unions counter Railways

Around 1,700 residents of Jiribam in Manipur had entered neighbouring Assam last month following a fresh spurt of violence in the state affected by ethnic clashes.

Following his trip to the relief camp, Gandhi will travel by road to Jiribam in Manipur where he will visit the relief camp at Jiribam Higher Secondary School.

From there, he will return to Silchar by road and take a special flight to Manipur capital Imphal.

On reaching Imphal, he will travel to Churachandpur district by road and visit the relief camp at Mandap at Tuibong.

Later in the day, he will travel by road to Meitei-dominated Moirang and visit another relief camp at Phubala High school.

Gandhi will go to Imphal where he will meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi meets displaced Manipur residents in Assam
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On