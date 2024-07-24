 Rahul Gandhi meets farmer leaders in Parliament, assures support for legal guarantee of MSP | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 24, 2024
Rahul Gandhi meets farmer leaders in Parliament, assures support for legal guarantee of MSP

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 24, 2024 02:39 PM IST

A delegation of farmer leaders from two organisations – the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (NP) and the Kisan Majdoor Morcha (KMM) – met the Congress MP in Parliament.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday met a farmers’ delegation to discuss the long-pending issue of legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP), a day after the announcement of the Union Budget 2024-25.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (AICC Photo)
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (AICC Photo)

A delegation of farmer leaders from two organisations – the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Majdoor Morcha (KMM) – met Gandhi in Parliament.

“In our manifesto, we had mentioned MSP with a legal guarantee. We have done the assessment, and it can be implemented. We had a meeting right now where were decided that we will talk to other leaders of the INDIA alliance and put pressure on the government to give legal guarantee on MSP to the farmers of the country,” Gandhi said after the meeting.

A legal guarantee for MSP of crops has been a key demand by many farmers who agitated against three farm laws during the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The government had to eventually withdraw the three laws.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, party lawmakers Raja Brar, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Dharamvir Gandhi, Amar Singh, Deepender Singh Hooda and Jai Prakash were also present in the meeting.

The Congress claimed that, initially, the farmer leaders were not allowed to enter the Parliament complex, but Gandhi went out and intervened. The meeting was later held at Gandhi’s office at the new Parliament building.

News / India News / Rahul Gandhi meets farmer leaders in Parliament, assures support for legal guarantee of MSP
© 2024 HindustanTimes
