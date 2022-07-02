Rahul Gandhi meets Kerala woman. 'Waited hours to see him' - Congress. Watch

Rahul Gandhi who was in Kerala’s Wayanad on Friday where he attacked the Pinarayi Vijayan government, ruling the southern state, and the BJP, ruling at the centre, also met many people of his parliamentary constituency. The Kerala visit comes days after his appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case was followed by nationwide protests by the party.

Among the many photos and videos shared by the Congress on its official handles, one of the clips showed Gandhi meeting an old woman. The woman - sitting on a road in the midst of a crowd - seemed overwhelmed as she met the former Congress chief. “Rahul Gandhi. reciprocates the love of an elderly woman who waited for hours to get a glimpse of him,” tweeted the party along with the video.

The 16-second clip shows Gandhi - in a blue shirt and grey trousers - leaning down to shake hands with the woman and for a brief conversation. “From morning, she is waiting to see you,” a voice is heard saying in the clip.

Another video - posted earlier in the day by the party - showed Gandhi receiving a flower from a woman, accompanied by a kid, while he was in his car.

Meanwhile, the visit to Wayanad by the Congress MP also saw several moments of Gandhi stepping up attacks on the rivals.

“Our farmers and agriculture face neglect today. The farmers are left on their own without any real support. They are being pushed around from all directions. Governments must work towards protecting our farmers and agriculture,” he said, addressing an event.

"I also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi detailing the concerns of the local community in Wayanad," he said.

Stating that there is absolute clarity in the Congress-led UDF about the ESZ (eco-sensitive zones) issue, the leader said "we don't want a buffer zone which includes inhabited areas". "So that it is crystal clear. UDF does not want inhabited areas to be included in the eco-sensitive zone areas. And this has been our position since the beginning. So, the LDF and the Chief Minister should stop spreading confusion," Gandhi said.

(With inputs from PTI)

