Rahul Gandhi meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asks him to expunge ‘derogatory’ remarks against him

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said he held a meeting with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and urged him to expunge derogatory comments against him. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament premises during the Winter Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

“I held a meeting with the Speaker. I told him that derogatory comments against me should be expunged. The Speaker said that he would look into it...Our aim is that the House must run and discussion should happen in the House. No matter what they say about me, we want to have a debate on 13th December...They don't want a discussion on Adani. In the end, we will not leave this. They will keep levelling allegations on us but the House must function,” Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.