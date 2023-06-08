‘Ye kaisa ishq hai?' : Smriti Irani jabs Rahul over ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ remark

Union minister Smriti Irani on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Mohabbat Ki Dukan’ remark, which was mentioned during Bharat Jodo Yatra and after Karnataka election results.“When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include the killing of Sikhs? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include the kidnapping of women in Rajasthan? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that include denouncing the Hindu way of life? When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does it mean partnering with those who want to bring India to a standstill?” the minister said."When you talk about 'Mohabbat', does that 'Mohabbat' compel you to go seek outside intervention against your own democracy. Ye kaisa ishq hai jo desh se nahi apni political siyasat se hai?" she added.

Union minister, Smriti Irani said Rahul Gandhi's love is not for the country but for politics.(File photo)

Irani's attack on Gandhi, whom she defeated in Amethi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, comes day after Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda took potshots at the former Congress chief.

“On the one hand, he raises questions on the surgical strike, talks about dividing Hindu-Muslim, makes efforts to divide the society, and on the other hand, he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love)...You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall", Nadda said.Rahul in USRahul Gandhi is currently in United States, wherein he is interacting with the Indian diaspora. He has been constantly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP abroad.Addressing a massive community event at Javits Centre, he said,"“Back home we have a problem, and I will tell you the problem. BJP and the RSS are incapable of looking at the future. They're incapable. Unse aap kuch bhi poocho, woh peeche ki aur dekhte hain (You ask anything they look into the past),” he said.

