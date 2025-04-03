Rahul Gandhi on Donald Trump's tariffs: ‘Will completely devastate Indian economy’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the reciprocal tariffs or import duties imposed by US President Donald Trump will "completely devastate" the Indian economy. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament premises in New Delhi on Wednesday.(ANI)

He also claimed that China had taken over 4,000 square kilometres of Indian territory and demanded answers from the government over these issues.

"Our ally has suddenly decided to impose a 26 per cent tariff, which is going to completely devastate our economy – our auto industry, pharmaceutical industry, and agriculture are all in line," Rahul Gandhi said.

“…What are you doing about our land, and what will you do about the tariff our ally has imposed on us?”

Donald Trump on Wednesday announced new reciprocal tariffs on several countries, including India, saying that the US has been "looted, pillaged, raped, plundered” by other nations.

While the US announcement lists 26% as the tariff levied on India, other documents, including those received by the ministry, show that the rate is actually 27%.

The Indian government has said that it is carefully examining the implications of Trump’s announcement. The commerce ministry said it was engaged with all stakeholders, including Indian industry and exporters, taking feedback on their assessment of the tariffs and assessing the situation keeping in view the vision of a developed India.

Rahul Gandhi on China

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Gandhi criticised the Narendra Modi-led government over the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and China.

"China is sitting on 4,000 square kilometres of our territory. I was shocked some time back to see that our foreign secretary (Vikram Misri) was cutting a cake with the Chinese ambassador. The question is -- what exactly is happening to this territory of 4,000 sq km that China has taken?" the former Congress president asked, according to PTI.

He also referred to the Galwan incident in 2020, saying that 20 jawans were martyred.

“There is a celebration taking place over their martyrdom by cutting a cake. We are not against normalcy but there should be status quo before that. We should get our land back.”

Gandhi also expressed concern over communication gaps between the ruling NDA government and the opposition, reported ANI.

"It has come to my notice that the Prime Minister and the President have written to the Chinese. It is the Chinese Ambassador informing us about this, not our own people," he said.

Further, contrasting Congress' stance with the BJP and the RSS, Gandhi said,"Someone once asked Indira Gandhi ji in the matter of foreign policy whether she leans left or right. She replied that she is an Indian and she stands straight... The BJP and RSS have a different philosophy; when asked to lean right or left, they say they bow their heads to every foreigner that comes. This is part of their culture and history."

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)