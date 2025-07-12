Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in Pune court over Savarkar defamation case

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Friday pleaded not guilty before a Pune court in connection with a defamation case filed against him over his remarks on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Advocate Milind Pawar appeared on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, as the Congress leader was not personally present during the proceedings.(ANI)

The plea was submitted before Judicial Magistrate (First Class) and Special Judge for MP/MLA cases, Amol Sriram Shinde, at the Pune District Court. Advocate Milind Pawar appeared on behalf of Rahul Gandhi, as the Congress leader was not personally present during the proceedings.

The defamation complaint was filed by Satyaki Savarkar, the grandnephew of V D Savarkar, alleging that Rahul Gandhi made defamatory and derogatory statements about the freedom fighter during an event organised by the Overseas Congress in the United Kingdom in 2023. The remarks were subsequently circulated on social media, allegedly damaging Savarkar's legacy and public image

During the proceedings, Judge Shinde read out the defamation charge under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code. Advocate Pawar confirmed that his client had received copies of the complaint and all relevant documents. When asked by the court whether Gandhi understood the nature of the allegations, Pawar responded affirmatively. Asked if he wished to plead guilty, Advocate Milind Pawar on behalf of Rahul Gandhi clearly stated, "No. I do not plead guilty."

With the plea officially recorded, the court has now set July 29 as the date to begin recording evidence in the case, marking likely the commencement of a full trial, hearing on other applications related to the case also to be conducted on the same date.

Following the statement made by Rahul Gandhi, in April 2023, Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson of one of Vinayak Savarkar's brothers, filed a complaint with a Pune magistrate regarding alleged defamatory comments made by Rahul Gandhi.

These remarks were reportedly made during an Overseas Congress gathering in London on March 5, 2023. According to the complaint, Gandhi intentionally made false and damaging accusations against Savarkar to tarnish his reputation, causing mental distress to him and his family.