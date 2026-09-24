Rahul Gandhi says laws passed by MPs ‘illegal’: 'Vote chori is kanoon chori'

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar following the reports of dissent within the poll body. The Congress also took potshots at the Centre as he blamed the Modi government for the alleged irregularities, linking them to the legitimacy of laws made by Parliament.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference at Indira Bhawan, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)

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Gandhi, at the press conference, named Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and accused them of being "conspirators" in an alleged effort to steal elections.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi calls for Gyanesh Kumar's ouster, repeats 'vote chori' claim amid EC row: 'Elections being rigged'

'Vote chori is kanoon chori'

Deep Dive What are the implications of Rahul Gandhi's claim that laws passed by Parliament are illegal? Rahul Gandhi argues that if elections are rigged and MPs are elected through stolen votes, then any laws created by them lack legitimacy, impacting the Constitution and institutional integrity. Why does Rahul Gandhi refer to Modi, Shah, and Kumar as 'deshdrohis'? Gandhi labels them 'deshdrohis' for allegedly undermining the electoral process and destroying the integrity of India's democratic voting system. How did the dissent among election commissioners relate to the legitimacy of elections in India? The dissent among election commissioners regarding decisions made in the commission's name raises concerns about transparency and fairness, which Gandhi claims contributes to the rigging of elections.

“From vote-chori comes kanoon-chori, from kanoon-chori comes sanstha chori. This is the chain that has taken place. If the vote has been stolen and the MPs sitting in parliament are there based on a stolen vote, then any law they are making is illegal, and any institutional change they make is also illegal., he said, as he termed the alleged irregularities as an ‘attack on the Constitution of India’ and said, “Deshdrohis will be punished.”

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Gandhi warned that compromising voter mandates undermines the legitimacy of Parliament and all laws passed within it as he outlined a ‘complete chain of institutional collapse.’

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What Rahul Gandhi said

As Gandhi mounted a no-holds-barred attack, Gandhi alleged that Modi, Shah and Kumar were "deshdrohis" (traitors) as they "destroyed" India's vote. He demanded the CEC's immediate resignation.

The LoP also advised Kumar to turn "approver", while noting that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had done a good thing by accepting in a way that "vote chori" is happening.

Also read: Two commissioners, one CEC, no veto: How the Election Commission decides

Alleging that all elections are "rigged" and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls were "completely fake", Gandhi asserted that Modi and Shah would be investigated for what they have done to this country.

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Slamming Kumar, he said what the CEC has done is an act against the Indian nation.

"This is an attack on the Constitution and the legal structure of the country. You were supposed to ensure that the vote was protected. We have enough information to prove this with certainty. There are going to be consequences to this. We are not going to let democracy be destroyed and sit silent. Those responsible will be punished," Gandhi said at a press conference at the Indira Bhawan here.

Also read: Differing views are normal but decisions unanimous: Election Commission amid row

Gandhi said his suggestion to Kumar is that he should turn "approver" as that would be an act of nationalism.

EC dissent row

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The remarks come amid uproar over an investigative report from The Indian Express newspaper which stated that election commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi recorded objections to decisions taken in the commission’s name at least 14 times over 10 months.