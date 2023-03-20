Rahul Gandhi renews ‘institutions under attack’ charge, says ‘I won't stop…’

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday renewed his ‘democracy under attack' pitch, saying he will not stop saying that the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are attacking independent institutions of India.



“Now, there is confusion in the minds of the PM, BJP & RSS. They think that they themselves are India. PM is one Indian citizen, not entire India, no matter how arrogant he is or what he thinks. No way an attack on PM, BJP or RSS is an attack on India”, Gandhi said at a public meeting in his constituency in Kerala's Wayanad.



“But by attacking independent institutions of India, they’re attacking India. And I won’t stop saying this”, ANI quoted the Congress leader.



Rahul Gandhi is under fire from the BJP over his remarks in the United Kingdom wherein he had alleged that democracy in India was under attack and the opposition was under constant pressure of being slapped with ‘unreasonable’ criminal cases. Gandhi's remarks have triggered a massive outcry in India with the BJP demanding his apology in Parliament. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also raked up the issue of Delhi Police visiting his residence yesterday over his remarks mentioning 'sexual harassment' victims during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar.(Twitter/ANI)

On Sunday, the Delhi Police landed up at Rahul Gandhi's residence seeking details about the ‘sexual harassment victims’ whom he mentioned during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar. The Congress leader later submitted a four-page preliminary reply, saying he will give a detailed response in the next 8-10 days.

During his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi had said, "In one particular case, I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don't call the police then I will be shamed".

“We've come here to talk to him. Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar on Jan 30 that during Yatra he met several women & they told him that they had been raped...We're trying to get details from him so that justice can be given to victims”, SP Hooda, Special CP (Law and Order), had said.



On Monday, Rahul Gandhi invoked yesterday's incident of Delhi Police landing up at his residence. “I am not scared of BJP, RSS or Police. No matter how many cases are filed against me or how many times you send Police to my home & insult me, I will still fight for the truth. Those who always lie won’t be able to understand honest people.”

