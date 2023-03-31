Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi's namesake disqualified, days after his parliament expulsion

Rahul Gandhi's namesake disqualified, days after his parliament expulsion

PTI |
Mar 31, 2023 10:52 AM IST

The Congress leader was also disqualified last week, but for another reason - his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.

One "Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma" figures in an Election Commission list of persons disqualified from contesting polls for failing to lodge account of election expenses.

Rahul Gandhi had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent and had polled 2196 votes from the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won with over 7 lakh votes.(Sanjeev Verma/HT)
Rahul Gandhi had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent and had polled 2196 votes from the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won with over 7 lakh votes.(Sanjeev Verma/HT)

He had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent and had polled 2196 votes from the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won with over 7 lakh votes.

Also read | Kapil Sibal says 'don't need abroad endorsement' on Rahul Gandhi, democracy

It is common for namesake independent candidates to contest against established leaders but all of them need to submit account of election expenses among other mandatory requirements under EC rules and the Representation of the People Act.

Incidentally the Congress leader was also disqualified last week, but for another reason - his conviction and sentencing in a criminal defamation case.

Read | BJP vs Congress as Germany wades into Rahul Gandhi case: ‘India won’t tolerate…

On March 29, the poll panel had issued an updated list of persons disqualified under Section 10 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Rahul Gandhi K E S/o Valsamma stands disqualified from September 13, 2021 till September 13, 2024.

According to Section 10A, if the Election Commission is satisfied that a person has failed to lodge an account of election expenses within the time and in the manner required by law and has no good reason or justification for the failure, the poll panel shall, by order published in the Official Gazette, declare him to be disqualified and any such person shall be disqualified for a period of three years from the date of the order.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rahul gandhi conviction kerala poll panel + 2 more
rahul gandhi conviction kerala poll panel + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out