Rahul Gandhi's 'rupee' dig at Centre as it edges closer to 80-mark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the Centre as the rupee is edging closer to a historic low of the 80-mark against the US dollar. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote about the different values of the Indian currency and said, "Rupee at 40: 'Refreshing'. At 50: 'India in crisis'. At 60: ICU. At 70: Atmanirbhar. At 80: Amritkaal."

Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said the rupee crossed the age of “Margdarshak Mandal”- a group of mentors comprising veteran leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Rupee @

40 : ‘Refreshing’

50 : ‘India in crisis’

60 : ICU

70 : Atmanirbhar

80 : Am ₹itkaal — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2022

"How much will it fall further? How much further will the government's credibility fall? Wah Modi Ji," Surjewala tweeted with the hashtag #FallingRupeeDestroyingEconomy.

On Thursday, the rupee declined by a little over 18 paise to settle at 79.9975 amid a stronger greenback in overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started the day on a strong note and touched a high of 79.71 to a dollar in early trade.

However, the local unit lost momentum after the dollar surged to 24-year high levels against a basket of global currencies in early European trade, news agency PTI reported.

The rupee finally settled at the day's lowest level of 79.9975 to a dollar.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated by 3 paise to close at 79.62 against the US currency. And on Tuesday, the rupee weakened by 14 paise to close at 79.59 against the US dollar, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced measures for international trade settlement in rupees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON