Rahul Gandhi says Dharmendra Pradhan ‘incapable’ of being education minister; no mention of CJP in speech

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday said that union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan is incapable of holding the post anymore and “should be shown the door”.
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Gandhi appeared on stage wearing a black band on his right arm, in line with the Opposition's all-black appearance in Parliament today as it sought a discussion on the NEET-UG paper leak in House.
Lashing out at the government, Rahul Gandhi defended the students' outrage over paper leaks. However, there was no mention of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Gandhi's speech. The outfit, created as a satire, is now the face of a huge student-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar and seeks the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
‘Education system rigged’
Rahul Gandhi said that the education system was rigged and everyone was aware of it. He also claimed that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the past 10 years, which amounts to an average of one leak per month. “What we do know is that 152 paper leaks have taken place over the last decade. If you do the math. So one a month approx,” Gandhi said.
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He also claimed that zero convictions have taken place over the decade despite the amount of irregularities in examinations. “7.5 crore students and their families are affected by this. These are middle class and poor families. They put their hard earned money into this and then they literally spat on,” Gandhi said.
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He also claimed that zero convictions have taken place over the decade despite the amount of irregularities in examinations. “7.5 crore students and their families are affected by this. These are middle class and poor families. They put their hard earned money into this and then they literally spat on,” Gandhi said.
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He also reiterated and backed the three big demands by students:
Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.
Everyone who assaulted students must be held accountable.
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