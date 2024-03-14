 Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar shares stage during farmers' meet in Maha's Nashik | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Rahul Gandhi shares stage with Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra's Nashik, to visit Trimbakeshwar temple

Rahul Gandhi shares stage with Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra's Nashik, to visit Trimbakeshwar temple

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2024 10:42 AM IST

Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which arrived in Malegaon from Dhule on Wednesday.

National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and other Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, joined Rahul Gandhi at a farmers' meeting at Krushi Utpanna Bazar Samiti in Maharashtra's Nashik on Thursday. Later, Rahul Gandhi will lead a roadshow in the district as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's Maharashtra leg.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was joined by NCP's Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut for a farmers' meet in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.(X/INC)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was joined by NCP's Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut for a farmers' meet in Maharashtra's Nashik as part of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.(X/INC)

Rahul Gandhi is also set to visit Nashik's Trimbakeshwar temple as part of the yatra, which arrived in Malegaon from Dhule on Wednesday.

Also Read | 1L annually to poor women, 50% quota in govt jobs: Rahul Gandhi promises 5 guarantees

On Thursday morning, the Yatra is set to pass through Pimpalgaon Baswant and Ozar in Nashik. Rahul Gandhi will lead a roadshow from Dwarka Circle and deliver a public speech at Shalimar, where he will also unveil the statue of Indira Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a crowd from his open jeep in Arvi, Dhule, on Wednesday, saying, “Congress guarantees come with a warranty” (suggesting firm assurance of fulfilling promises).

Rahul Gandhi in Dhule

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in Dhule district introduced five ‘Mahila Nyay’ assurances aimed at empowering women, including an annual deposit of 1 lakh into the bank accounts of economically disadvantaged women and a commitment to secure 50% reservation for women in government positions if his party assumes power.

Also Read | Modi waived 16 lakh-crore debts of 25 billionaires, says Rahul Gandhi

Critiquing the controversial ‘agniveer’ recruitment initiative introduced by the BJP-led government, the Congress leader warned of potential high casualties in direct confrontations with Chinese troops. He argued that the ‘agniveer’ programme's six-month training period is insufficient for preparing soldiers for wartime scenarios.

Gandhi, who is set to run for reelection from his current constituency of Wayanad in Kerala, emphasised the public's call for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to utilise ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

“People are saying 'EVM hatao', but ECI is not listening. An Election Commissioner resigned recently... just days ahead of the poll schedule announcement,” he said

The Maharashtra leg of the Congress leader's yatra started on March 12 in Nandurbar and will wrap up with an event in Mumbai on March 17. The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', which kicked off from Manipur in mid-January, is scheduled to conclude with a rally in Mumbai on March 17.

