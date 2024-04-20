‘Rahul Gandhi should make it clear’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan questions INDIA ally Congress on CAA

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday once again lashed out at Congress leadership including Rahul Gandhi ahead of the polling in the state on April 26. Pinarayi Vijayan and Rahul Gandhi have been at loggerheads for many weeks now though the Left is part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Training guns at the INDIA bloc ally, the veteran Marxist leader alleged that the 18 Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) MPs from Kerala stood against the interest of the state in Parliament.



Addressing an election rally at Vatakara, Vijayan countered Congress allegation of an ‘understanding’ between the Left and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), raising the Robert Vadra-DLF land deal case to attack Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



ALSO READ: 'Your grandmother jailed...': Pinarayi Vijayan versus Rahul Gandhi in Kerala



"In 2019, 18 UDF members were elected. We would like to ask whether any one of these members stood for the interest of Kerala? They stood with the RSS agenda. They didn't even care to criticise the union government in the Parliament. Have they uttered a single word for Kerala?," Vijayan was quoted by PTI as saying.



ALSO READ: Kerala CM slams Cong for fielding leader who ‘supported’ Kathua rape accused

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

‘Cong wanted to blame Left for faults of BJP-led Union govt’: Vijayan

Continuing his attack, Vijayan said,"When the Centre was financially strangulating the state, the UDF members refused to meet the Union Finance Minister and did not stand up for the rights of Kerala. They (Congress) wanted to blame the Left government for the faults of the BJP-led union government," he added.

Recently, Rahul Gandhi had lashed out at Vijayan, saying why the Left leader was targeting him while he was fighting against the BJP.



ALSO READ: ‘Cong's stand aligns with Sangh Parivar’: Kerala CM Vijayan slams INDIA ally

On the Citizenship Amendment Act that was notified last month, Vijayan questioned the Congress for not mentioning it in its manifesto.

The chief minister claimed there were news reports indicating that strongly worded statements against CAA included in the draft of the Congress manifesto were removed after the top leadership intervened.

"When Sangh Parivar implements one of its agenda, the secular-minded people oppose it. Rahul Gandhi should make it clear whether he is a secular person or someone with the same mindset as that of the Sangh Parivar. How can the Congress not protest against such a Law?," Vijayan asked.

Targeting Priyanka Gandhi, Vijayan referred to the CBI raids at a private company DLF.

He said there were allegations of land dealings between the company and Robert Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi.

Vijayan claimed the company purchased electoral bonds for ₹170 crore after raids. "The same BJP government later told the court that there was nothing illegal with the transactions of the company. The raid and the case ended soon after they paid the BJP through the electoral bonds," Vijayan said.



(With PTI inputs)