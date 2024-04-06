‘Congress stand aligns with Sangh Parivar’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams INDIA ally

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed INDIA ally Congress's Lok Sabha election manifesto, saying that it failed to address challenges posed by ‘communal Hindutva politics’. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said there is no point in voting for the Congress.

"While the CPI(M) manifesto clearly states its intention to cancel the divisive CAA, the Congress manifesto maintains a conspicuous silence on the matter," Vijayan was quoted by PTI as saying during his address at Alappuzha.



In its manifesto, the CPI(M) promised to scrap what it labelled as "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).



Vijayan, a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) who has already announced that his government will not implement it in the state, said that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) feeder organisation started distribution of eligibility certificates for citizenship through CAA.



“Despite these developments, the Congress does not openly comment on the law. This stance raises questions about the Congress party's attitude towards the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress' stand always aligned with that of the Sangh Parivar,” the CPM veteran said.



The Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto, wherein it promised a slew of measures if it comes to power, including a right to apprenticeship act and filling up 30 lakh vacancies in the central government. It also promised setting up fast-track courts to adjudicate cases of leaking question papers for job examinations.



Vijayan said that the upcoming elections will decide the future of the country and there is no point in voting for the Congress.



"People have understood that there is no point in voting for the Congress party from their experience in the last five years. The Left parties seek votes from the people to uproot the BJP which has been implementing dangerous policies in the country," he added.



Kerala, which sends 20 members to the Lok Sabha, will vote on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.