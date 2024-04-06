 ‘Congress stand aligns with Sangh Parivar’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams INDIA ally | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Congress stand aligns with Sangh Parivar’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams INDIA ally

ByHT News Desk
Apr 06, 2024 03:55 PM IST

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said there is no point voting for Congress.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday slammed INDIA ally Congress's Lok Sabha election manifesto, saying that it failed to address challenges posed by ‘communal Hindutva politics’.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said there is no point in voting for the Congress.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said there is no point in voting for the Congress.

"While the CPI(M) manifesto clearly states its intention to cancel the divisive CAA, the Congress manifesto maintains a conspicuous silence on the matter," Vijayan was quoted by PTI as saying during his address at Alappuzha.

In its manifesto, the CPI(M) promised to scrap what it labelled as "draconian" laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Vijayan, a vocal critic of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) who has already announced that his government will not implement it in the state, said that a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) feeder organisation started distribution of eligibility certificates for citizenship through CAA.

“Despite these developments, the Congress does not openly comment on the law. This stance raises questions about the Congress party's attitude towards the Citizenship Amendment Act. Congress' stand always aligned with that of the Sangh Parivar,” the CPM veteran said.

ALSO READ: Kerala CM doubles down on CAA after Amit Shah's 'no choice' comment, asks why Rahul Gandhi silent

The Congress on Friday unveiled its manifesto, wherein it promised a slew of measures if it comes to power, including a right to apprenticeship act and filling up 30 lakh vacancies in the central government. It also promised setting up fast-track courts to adjudicate cases of leaking question papers for job examinations.

Vijayan said that the upcoming elections will decide the future of the country and there is no point in voting for the Congress.

"People have understood that there is no point in voting for the Congress party from their experience in the last five years. The Left parties seek votes from the people to uproot the BJP which has been implementing dangerous policies in the country," he added.

Kerala, which sends 20 members to the Lok Sabha, will vote on April 26 in the second phase of the general elections. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, RBI MPC Meet Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Congress stand aligns with Sangh Parivar’: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams INDIA ally
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On