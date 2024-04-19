'Your grandmother jailed...': Pinarayi Vijayan versus Rahul Gandhi in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi versus Pinarayi Vijayan reached another peak on Friday as the Kerala chief minister, campaigning in Kozhikode, said Left leaders are not scared to go to jail as Rahul Gandhi's grandmother (Indira Gandhi) jailed most of the Left leaders for more than one-and-a-half years. Left leaders would never cry like Ashok Chavan and say that they cannot go to jail, Vijayan said in a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress continuing the fiery exchange that the duo -- partners in the INDIA bloc but foes in Kerala -- have been engaged in. Pinarayi Vijayan and Rahul Gandhi have been at loggerheads for many weeks now though the Left is part of the Congress-led INDIA bloc.

The reference to Ashok Chavan has a back story. Days after Ashok Chavan left the Congress and joined the BJP, Rahul Gandhi in a speech said a very senior leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother (Sonia Gandhi) saying that he did not want to go to jail. Rahul Gandhi did not take any name but the indications were at Chavan though Chavan rejected the claim calling it baseless and illogical.

Vijayan versus Rahul Gandhi started weeks before the election when the Centre notified the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Vijayan questioned Rahul Gandhi's and Congress's silence on the issue. Vijayan then questioned Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad against Left candidate Annie Raja triggering a full-blown showdown between the two leaders.

Rahul Gandhi asked why the BJP did not target the Kerala CM who has "serious allegations" against him. Vijayan's reference to Indira Gandhi and Emergency at Friday's rally was a reply to Rahul Gandhi's latest jibe. "Your grandmother had jailed most of us for more than one-and-a-half years. We have experienced and seen enough interrogation and jailing. We are not afraid of jails. So don't try to threaten us with investigations and jails, and we are not worried," Vijayan said.

Vijayan also attacked Robert Vadra and said allegations against Vadra were withdrawn after the company paid ₹170 crore in electoral bonds to the BJP.

What Rahul Gandhi said

A day before, Rahul Gandhi -- campaigning in Kozhikode -- asked why Vijayan was not interrogated by the ED and the CBI. "Why is he (Vijayan) not being interrogated by the ED, CBI and all? Two CMs are in jail, but why is none of this happening to the Kerala CM? I have been attacking the BJP 24X7 but the chief minister is attacking me. This is a bit puzzling," Rahul Gandhi said.