 Day after Rahul Gandhi's ‘weeping leader’ jibe at him, Ashok Chavan reacts | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Day after Rahul Gandhi's ‘weeping leader’ jibe at him, Ashok Chavan reacts

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 02:54 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi had taken a veiled jibe at Chavan, saying he ‘wept’ before Sonia Gandhi while leaving the Congress.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ashok Chavan, who quit the Congress last month, dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of him ‘weeping’ before Sonia Gandhi.

Chavan said he did not meet Sonia Gandhi before leaving the party. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's comments on ‘a Maharashtra leader’ crying in front of his mother, Chavan said, “If he is saying that about me, then it is illogical and baseless. The truth is that till I resigned from the Congress, I was working at the party headquarters. I resigned from the post of MLA and a few moments later resigned from the party also.”

BJP leader Ashok Chavan as seen during an interview with HT.
BJP leader Ashok Chavan as seen during an interview with HT.

"Till then, no one knew that I had resigned," the former state chief minister said. "I never met Sonia Gandhi. It is baseless (to say) that I met Sonia Gandhi and expressed my emotions. It is a political statement from the election point of view," Chavan added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Chavan resigned from the Congress last month, joining the likes of Milind Deora, and Baba Siddique who quit the party.

In an indirect attack at the former Congress leader (Chavan) on the concluding ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said "I don't want to name names, but a senior leader from this state, left the Congress. Weeping, he told my mother, 'Sonia-ji, I'm ashamed to say, I do not have the power to fight this people, this force. I do not want to go to jail'," he added.

Rahul said further, "We are fighting with a power. Now the question is, what is that power. The soul of a king lies in the EVMs, ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI, Income tax."

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi culminated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday. Prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc, including MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and others attended the rally in a show of strength and ‘unity’ in the alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Day after Rahul Gandhi's ‘weeping leader’ jibe at him, Ashok Chavan reacts
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On