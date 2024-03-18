Day after Rahul Gandhi's ‘weeping leader’ jibe at him, Ashok Chavan reacts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ashok Chavan, who quit the Congress last month, dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims of him ‘weeping’ before Sonia Gandhi.



Chavan said he did not meet Sonia Gandhi before leaving the party. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's comments on ‘a Maharashtra leader’ crying in front of his mother, Chavan said, “If he is saying that about me, then it is illogical and baseless. The truth is that till I resigned from the Congress, I was working at the party headquarters. I resigned from the post of MLA and a few moments later resigned from the party also.” BJP leader Ashok Chavan as seen during an interview with HT.

"Till then, no one knew that I had resigned," the former state chief minister said. "I never met Sonia Gandhi. It is baseless (to say) that I met Sonia Gandhi and expressed my emotions. It is a political statement from the election point of view," Chavan added.

Chavan resigned from the Congress last month, joining the likes of Milind Deora, and Baba Siddique who quit the party.

In an indirect attack at the former Congress leader (Chavan) on the concluding ceremony of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said "I don't want to name names, but a senior leader from this state, left the Congress. Weeping, he told my mother, 'Sonia-ji, I'm ashamed to say, I do not have the power to fight this people, this force. I do not want to go to jail'," he added.

Rahul said further, "We are fighting with a power. Now the question is, what is that power. The soul of a king lies in the EVMs, ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI, Income tax."

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi culminated at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Sunday. Prominent leaders of the INDIA bloc, including MK Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Priyanka Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, and others attended the rally in a show of strength and ‘unity’ in the alliance.

(With inputs from PTI)