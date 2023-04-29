Rahul mounts fresh attack against govt ahead of Karnataka elections

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his tirade against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Friday, calling it the most corrupt “40% commission government”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his tirade against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka on Friday (PTI)

“It’s a corrupt government in Karnataka. You didn’t vote for that government. They formed it by bribing MLAs and buying them. It’s a 40% commission government. The Contractors’ Association had written a letter to PM Modi regarding this, but he didn’t give them any answer,” Gandhi said during the public meeting in Kalaburagi’s Jewargi.

The Congress leader delivered a quick speech, as heavy rains, with lightning and thunderstorm, disrupted the event. Thousands of people gathered for the event and held chairs ever their heads as heavy rains lashed Jewargi for over an hour, causing a two-hour delay.

Amid cheers and slogans in his support, Gandhi exhumed confidence Congress would form the government in Karnataka. He also urged the people to give only 40 seats to the BJP, claiming it’s the number the saffron party likes.

“We will win the Karnataka elections and form the government here. No one can stop us. BJP indeed loves 40 numbers the most. So, Karnataka people should give only 40 seats to them. Congress will get at least 150 seats,” Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also alleged that over 50,000 jobs are vacant in the state and promised to fill up the vacancies if voted to power. “50,000 job posts are lying vacant. We will fill these jobs. We will give you the special education sector policy here so that IITs and IIMs are set up. We will give several benefits to the people of the state.”

Gandhi further promised allocation of ₹1 crore to each village panchayat, and ₹5,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka region if Congress is voted to power in the upcoming polls. “We will allocate ₹5,000 crore for this region. Each village panchayat will get ₹one crore,” Gandhi said, despite being drenched in the rains.

The Congress leader also reiterated his promise of free public bus service for all women in the state. On Thursday, Gandhi announced this as part of Congress’s fifth poll “guarantee” ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in the state.

“As soon as the Congress government is formed, on the first day and (according to the) fifth promise, all women of Karnataka will be able to travel for free in public transport buses,” Gandhi had said.

“The money that your (BJP) people stole, 40 per cent of that was taken from the women of Karnataka. That is your work. Our work is to give back the money to Karnataka’s women,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi also spoke about the four poll promises of the Congress - Gruha Jyothi Yojana, Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi.

Gruha Jyothi Yojane promises 200 units of free electricity to all households, while the Gruha Lakshmi Yojane assures every homemaker ₹2,000 per month. Under Anna Bhagya, 10 kg of free rice per month, from the current 5 kg, has been promised for Below Poverty Line (BPL) cardholders. Yuva Nidhi promises ₹3,000 to unemployed, graduate youth for two years and ₹1,500 monthly as an allowance for unemployed diploma holders for two years.

“BJP cannot do this work because it’s a 40% commission government. They can’t make such promises...Ours is a government for the poor, small businesses and backward classes,” Gandhi said as he urged people to help Congress form government in the state.