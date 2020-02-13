e-paper
Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Centre over LPG price hike with throwback pic of BJP

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Centre over LPG price hike with throwback pic of BJP

india Updated: Feb 13, 2020 15:52 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi tweeted this old photo of BJP protest against LPG price hike, Feb 13, 2020.
Rahul Gandhi tweeted this old photo of BJP protest against LPG price hike, Feb 13, 2020.(Rahul Gandhi / Twitter )
         

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the BJP over the LPG cylinder price hike by tweeting a UPA-era picture of the saffron party’s leaders protesting an increase in prices of cooking gas at the time, and demanded a roll back.

Cooking gas LPG price was hiked on Wednesday by a steep Rs 144.5 per cylinder due to spurt in benchmark global rates of the fuel.

“I agree with these members of the BJP as they protest the astronomical 150 Rs price hike in LPG cylinders,” Gandhi tweeted along with the picture of BJP leaders, including Smriti Irani, protesting rise in cooking gas prices.

Gandhi’s tweet used the hashtag ‘RollBackHike’.

 

The Congress on Wednesday had accused the Modi government of “electrocuting” the budget of the common man by raising the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 144 and demanded its immediate roll back.

