Rahul Gandhi targets Modi govt over Kangana's remarks on farm laws: ‘Who is deciding policy?’

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre following Kangana Ranaut's comments about farm laws, wondering who was deciding the government's policy. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Jammu on Wednesday. (PTI)

Gandhi alleged that even after the loss of over 700 farmers, particularly those from Haryana and Punjab, the BJP members remain unsatisfied.

“Who is deciding the government's policy? A BJP MP or Prime Minister Modi? Even after the martyrdom of more than 700 farmers, especially the farmers of Haryana and Punjab, the BJP people are not satisfied,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X (formerly Twitter).

“INDIA will not allow any conspiracy of BJP against our farmers to succeed - If any step is taken to harm the farmers, Modi ji will have to apologise again,” he added.

What did Kangana Ranaut say about farm laws?

Speaking at an event in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, actor-politician Kangana Ranaut said the three farm laws faced protests only in some states.

She said the country is on the path of progress and restoring the farm laws would ensure better financial stability and growth for farmers, ultimately benefiting the agricultural sector.

“Farmers are a pillar of strength in India's progress. Only in some states, they had objected to farm laws. I appeal with folded hands that farm laws should be brought back in the interest of farmers,” she had said.

The statement did go down well with the Opposition as Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja criticised the actor, calling her “habitually controversial.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also shared the video of Ranaut on X and said, "'All three farm laws should be brought back': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut. More than 750 farmers were martyred while protesting against the three black farmer laws. Efforts are being made to bring them back."

"We will never let that happen. Haryana will answer first," she said in an apparent reference to the assembly polls in Haryana.